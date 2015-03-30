Azerbaijani sambo fighters complete World Cup with 8 medals

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Sambo fighters won two more medals last day of World Cup held in Moscow in the memory of Anatoly Kharlampiyev. Report informs, one of the medals was won by Movlud Miraliyev, a bronze medalist in judo in 2008 Beijing Olympic Games.

M.Miraliyev showed the same result in 100 kg category of judo. The next medal belongs to Elnur Ahmadov who won a bronze medal in 62 kg category. So, Azerbaijani Sambo fighters completed the World Cup with 1 gold, 2 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Amil Gasimov (74 kg) won a gold medal, while Nasimi Umbayev (52 kg) and Emil Hasanov (68 kg)-silver, Bakhtiyar Abbasov (90 kg) and Elmuraz Gasimov (100 kg)-bronze medals in sport Sambo and Kenan Gasimov (90 kg ) took the bronze medal in combat sambo.