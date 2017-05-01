Azerbaijani national team involves Ukrainian and Mongolian female judokas

© Judo.az

Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national female judo team strengthens its squad.

Report informs citing official website of the Azerbaijani Judo Federation (AJF), Mongolian Erdenebat Bazarragcha (48 kg), Purevsuren Buyankhishig (52 kg), Munkhtsedev Ichinkhorloo (57 kg) and Ukrainian Irina Kindzerska (+78 kg) were involved to the team.

In the meeting with the new members, AJF Vice-President Sadig Sadigov wished judokas success in the coming IV Islamic Solidarity Games and other international competitions. It was noted that involvement of new judokas will boost development of female judo in the country.