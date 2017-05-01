 Top
    Close photo mode

    Azerbaijani national team involves Ukrainian and Mongolian female judokas

    Federation held a meeting with them© Judo.az

    Baku. 1 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani national female judo team strengthens its squad.

    Report informs citing official website of the Azerbaijani Judo Federation (AJF), Mongolian Erdenebat Bazarragcha (48 kg), Purevsuren Buyankhishig (52 kg), Munkhtsedev Ichinkhorloo (57 kg) and Ukrainian Irina Kindzerska (+78 kg) were involved to the team.

    In the meeting with the new members, AJF Vice-President Sadig Sadigov wished judokas success in the coming IV Islamic Solidarity Games and other international competitions. It was noted that involvement of new judokas will boost development of female judo in the country.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi