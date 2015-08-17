 Top
    Azerbaijani karate fighters to participate in karate competitions in Iran

    Azerbaijani fighters will return home on August 22

    Baku. 17 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani karate fighters to take part in the 11th International Solidarity& Friendship Karate Championship in Iran. Report informs, the competition will be held in Urmia.

    Several key members of the national team of adults recently returned from a holiday after I European games "Baku-2015", so had to miss the international tournament. In the men's tournament will perform winner of Games Firdovsi Farzaliyev (-60 kg) and bronze medalist Niyazi Aliyev (-67 kg) and Jeyhun Mustafayev and Musa Musayev (-60 kg), Rafiz Hasanov (67 kg), Panah Abdullayev (-84 kg), Orhan Heydarli, Asiman Gurbanli and Ali Jafarov (+84 kg).

    Azerbaijani national referees Mehman Madatov, Akif Kerimov and Javid Rafiev will perform as an international referee.

