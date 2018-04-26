Azerbaijani judokas start competing in European Championships

Baku. 26 April. REPORT.AZ/ The European Judo Championships among men and women starts today in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Report informs, 368 judokas from 44 countries (215 men, 153 women) will participate in the three-day competition. Azerbaijan will be represented by 16 tatami masters, including 9 men and 7 women.

On the first day of the competition, nine of them will try their strength. All of the judokas will start competing at 1/16 finals.

Notably, Azerbaijani judaists finished last year's tournament with 2 gold and 3 bronze medals.