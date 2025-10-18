Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 11:44
    Azerbaijani judokas claim three medals on first day of Grand Prix in Mexico

    Azerbaijani judokas secured three medals on the opening day of the Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025 in Mexico.

    According to Report, Balabay Aghayev (60 kg) triumphed over Brazil's Michel Augusto with an ippon in the final, earning the gold medal.

    Ruslan Pashayev (66 kg) also captured gold by defeating Finland's Luukas Saha in the final. Ahmad Yusifov (60 kg) took bronze after beating France's Enzo Jean in the third-place match.

    Meanwhile, Yashar Najafov was eliminated in the round of 16 by Cyprus representative Georgios Balayishvili.

    Azerbaijan is represented at the tournament by 11 athletes across 7 weight categories. A total of 231 judokas (142 men and 89 women) from 33 countries are participating in the event.

    Azerbaijan judo Guadalajara Grand Prix 2025 Gold medal
    Photo
    Photo
