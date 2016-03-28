Azerbaijani gymnast wins gold medal in Hungarian team

Baku. 28 March. REPORT.AZ/ 3rd International 'Spring Cup - 2016' tournament on callisthenics, held in Budapest, capital of Hungary, ended.

Report informs, 5-years-old Azerbaijani gymnast Mina Abbasova, representing Hungary in the competition, won all her rivals and took first place.

'Spring Cup - 2016' has been held between the gymnasts born in 2001-2011.

Besides Hungary, which hosted the tournament, representatives of 17 countries, including Italy, Russia, the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Germany, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Israel, Kyrgyzstan, Slovakia, Estonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Poland, Luxembourg, Moldova, Bulgaria, Switzerland and other countries participates in the contest.