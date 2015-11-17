Azerbaijani delegation to join 44th General Assembly of European Olympic Committee

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-president of National Olympic Committee Chingiz Huseynzade, Minister of Youth and Sport Azad Rahimov head of International Relations at the National Olympic Committee Konul Nurullayeva will join the 44th General Assembly of the European Olympic Committee to be held in Prague, Czech Republic.

Report informs, the event will bring together about 300 representatives of the International Olympic Committee, national Olympic committees, organisers of forthcoming Olympic Games and the first European Games (Baku 2015), the organisers of the next Youth Olympic Games (Lillehammer 2016).

Prague will bear the title European Capital of Sport. The European Capitals of Sport Association since 2001 and every year a recipient city is selected by the member states of the European Union have awarded this title.