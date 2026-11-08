Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Azerbaijani athletes win gold at Hungarian Artistic Swimming Cup

    Individual sports
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 11:21
    Azerbaijani athletes win gold at Hungarian Artistic Swimming Cup

    Azerbaijani athletes have delivered a successful performance at the Hungarian Artistic Swimming Cup, winning gold medals.

    The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation told Report that Emilia Mammadli and Tahira Huseynova, competing in the junior category, claimed the top spots on the podium.

    Athletes from Germany, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Malta and Egypt also took part in the competition.

    Azerbaijani athletes Gold medal Hungary
    Azərbaycan üzgüçüləri beynəlxalq turnirdə qızıl medallar qazanıblar
    Азербайджанские спортсменки завоевали золото Кубка Венгрии по артистическому плаванию
    44 filmi
    MiniBoss

    Latest News

    19:14
    Photo
    Video
    Presidents of Azerbaijan and Türkiye delivered press statements - Updated
    Foreign policy
    19:05
    Photo
    Azerbaijan's Victory Day celebrated across Europe and the US
    Foreign policy
    18:47
    Erdoğan: Azerbaijan's victory must be crowned with lasting peace
    Region
    18:37
    Video
    Haber Global: Azerbaijan–Türkiye unity is unshakable
    Region
    18:26
    Photo
    Culture Ministry staff and cultural figures visit Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:21
    Photo
    Justice Ministry staff visit Victory Park in Baku
    Domestic policy
    18:16
    Photo
    Foreign Ministry staff honor fallen heroes at Victory Park
    Domestic policy
    18:02
    Photo
    Ilham Aliyev and Recep Tayyip Erdoğan pose for photo in front of Shusha Fortress
    Foreign policy
    17:53
    Photo
    Aliyev and Erdoğan lay wreaths at Victory Monument in Khankandi
    Foreign policy
    All News Feed