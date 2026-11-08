Azerbaijani athletes win gold at Hungarian Artistic Swimming Cup
Individual sports
- 08 November, 2026
- 11:21
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Azerbaijani athletes have delivered a successful performance at the Hungarian Artistic Swimming Cup, winning gold medals.
The Azerbaijan Swimming Federation told Report that Emilia Mammadli and Tahira Huseynova, competing in the junior category, claimed the top spots on the podium.
Athletes from Germany, the Czech Republic, Kazakhstan, Hungary, Malta and Egypt also took part in the competition.
Azərbaycan üzgüçüləri beynəlxalq turnirdə qızıl medallar qazanıblar
Азербайджанские спортсменки завоевали золото Кубка Венгрии по артистическому плаванию
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