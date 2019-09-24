Azerbaijan wins seventh license for Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Azerbaijani shooter Ruslan Lunev has won a license for the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics, Head coach of the Azerbaijan bullet shooting team Irada Ashumova told Report. The Olympic medalist said that her son won a license to the Olympics at the European Championships in the Italian city of Bologna: "In the mainland championship there were competitions in Olympic and non-Olympic disciplines. To get a license for Tokyo 2020 in high-speed shooting at 25 meters, you had to be included in the list of six finalists. Lunev won the 5th place. This means that at the 2020 Olympic Games Azerbaijan will not be given a 'wild card' in bullet shooting."

Lunev received a wildcard invitation to 2016 Summer Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro. He took the 15th place in shooting at 10 and 25 meters.