Azerbaijan wins second license for 2020 Paralympic Games

Azerbaijani Paralympic Swimmer Roman Salih has won a license for the 2020 Tokyo Summer Paralympic Games.

Report informs citing the National Paralympic Committee that the member of the national team claimed the second place in the World Championships in London, England, swimming backstroke 100 meters in 1 minute 1 second (1:01:00). He won the license for winning one of the first 2 places.

Although, Shamil Shahov managed to reach the finals, he took the 8th place.

Notably, this is the second license of the Azerbaijani Paralympic Athletes for Tokyo 2020. Earlier, member of Para-Powerlifting team Elshan Huseynov won the first license.