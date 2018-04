Azerbaijan taekwondo team winner of World Championship

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan national male team won gold medals in Taekwondo World Championship held in Baku.

Report informs, national team managed by Reza Mehmandoust defeated South Koreans in final match with score of 21:5.

Mahammad Mammadov (63 kg), Aykhan Tagizade, Sina Bahrami 9both 68 kg), Said Guliyev (74 kg), Milad Beigi Harchegani (80 kg) and Radik Isayev (+87 kg) are members of Azerbaijani team.

Azerbaijan national team is also winner of World Cup 2015.