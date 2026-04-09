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    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee Executive Board holds meeting

    Individual sports
    • 09 April, 2026
    • 13:20
    Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee Executive Board holds meeting

    A meeting of the Executive Board of Azerbaijan's National Olympic Committee (NOC) was held at the committee's administrative building.

    According to Report, the session was opened by NOC Vice President Chingiz Huseynzada, who introduced participants to the issue on the agenda.

    The agenda included: presentation of reissued medals to athletes who won at Paris 2024 Summer Olympics but whose medals had been replaced, reports on NOC projects and programs, final results of the Milan‑Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics, establishment of a new Expert Council to strengthen oversight of team sports, celebration of the 30th anniversary of the Atlanta 1996 Summer Olympics, and other current issues.

    Information on the agenda items and the projects planned by the NOC was shared with the public during the event.

    National Olympic Committee Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzada
    Milli Olimpiya Komitəsinin İcraiyyə Komitəsinin iclası baş tutub
    Исполком НОК обсудил итоги зимней Олимпиады и усиление контроля над командными видами спорта

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