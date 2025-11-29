Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Azerbaijan's minister of youth and sports re-elected as president of European Gymnastics

    Individual sports
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 13:53
    Azerbaijan's minister of youth and sports re-elected as president of European Gymnastics

    Farid Gayibov has been re-elected as president of European Gymnastics, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Report.

    The youth and sports minister secured the position with a majority vote at the European Gymnastics Congress held in the Czech Republic.

    Gayibov was first elected to the role in 2017 and officially assumed the presidency in 2018.

    Fərid Qayıbov yenidən Avropa Gimnastikasının prezidenti seçilib
    Фарид Гаибов переизбран президентом Европейской гимнастики

