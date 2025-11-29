Azerbaijan's minister of youth and sports re-elected as president of European Gymnastics
Individual sports
- 29 November, 2025
- 13:53
Farid Gayibov has been re-elected as president of European Gymnastics, the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation told Report.
The youth and sports minister secured the position with a majority vote at the European Gymnastics Congress held in the Czech Republic.
Gayibov was first elected to the role in 2017 and officially assumed the presidency in 2018.
