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    Azerbaijan's Davud Mammadov wins Greco-Roman wrestling gold in Shymkent

    Individual sports
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 14:37
    Azerbaijan's Davud Mammadov wins Greco-Roman wrestling gold in Shymkent

    Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Davud Mammadov won gold in the 77 kg category at an international tournament in Shymkent, Kazakhstan, held in memory of honored coach and academician Mardan Saparbayev.

    Report informs that two Azerbaijani wrestlers reached the podium at the tournament under the guidance of Akif Aliyev, coach of Azerbaijan's under-20 national team.

    Davud defeated his brother Javad Mammadov 3–1 in the final, leaving Javad with the silver medal.

    Greco-Roman wrestling Azerbaijani athletes
    Azərbaycan güləşçisi Davud Məmmədov Qazaxıstanda keçirilən turnirin qalibi olub
    Братья Мамедовы встретились в финале турнира по борьбе в Казахстане
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