Azerbaijan names paralympic athletes to Rio 2016

Baku. 5 August. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan announced its delegation for the Paralympic Games.

Report informs referring to the Paralympic Movement website, Azerbaijan will be sending 41 athletes: 16 in athletics, seven in judo, two in powerlifting, 12 in swimming, three in shooting and one in archery; additionally five of the athletes are women.

Paralympic, world and European champion judoka Ilham Zakiyev will be the nation’s flag bearer.

The Paralympic Games will be held in Brazil from 7 to 18 September.