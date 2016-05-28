​Azerbaijani judoka wins gold at World Masters tournament

Baku. 28 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan judoka Orkhan Safarov won the gold medal at the last license tournament of World Masters, held in Guadalajara, Mexico.

Report informs, Safarov defeated Turkish athlete Bekir Ozlu in 60 kg at 1/4 finals. In the semifinals, he defeated the French judoka Walide Hyara and reached the final, where he had decisive fight with Vincent Limar. Defeating the competor, Safarov won the gold medal.

Nijat Shikhalizade won the bronze medal in the weight category of 66 kg.

The World Masters tournament was attended by 235 athletes (117 men, 118 women) from 51 countries.

The Azerbaijani national team includes 7 judokas.