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    Azerbaijan hosts Victory Cup sailing competition

    Individual sports
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 11:02
    Azerbaijan hosts Victory Cup sailing competition

    A sailing tournament titled the "Victory Cup", dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day, was held in Azerbaijan.

    The Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation told Report that more than 20 athletes competed in four categories.

    Winners and runners-up were determined in the Optimist class among juniors, in the overall standings and girls' category, as well as in the ILCA 4 class. The award-winning athletes received certificates.

    Azerbaijan hosts Victory Cup sailing competition
    Azerbaijan hosts Victory Cup sailing competition
    Azerbaijan hosts Victory Cup sailing competition
    Azerbaijan hosts Victory Cup sailing competition
    November 8 – Victory Day Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation
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    Yelkən idmanı üzrə "Zəfər Kuboku" keçirilib
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    В Азербайджане прошел "Кубок Победы" по парусному спорту
    44 filmi
    44 filmi

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