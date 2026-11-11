Azerbaijan hosts Victory Cup sailing competition

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A sailing tournament titled the "Victory Cup", dedicated to November 8 – Victory Day, was held in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijan Water Sports Federation told Report that more than 20 athletes competed in four categories.

Winners and runners-up were determined in the Optimist class among juniors, in the overall standings and girls' category, as well as in the ILCA 4 class. The award-winning athletes received certificates.