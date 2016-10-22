Azad Rahimov comments on decision to hold 2nd European Games in Belarus

Baku. 22 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Azerbaijan is ready to share its experience and documentation with Belarus to host the second European Games."

Report informs, Azad Rahimov, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports told TASS. The minister expressed his gratitude to Belarus for undertaking organization of the European Games: "It would not be fair, if 1st European Games was just the last. Alexander Lukashenko's stand and intention of Belarus to host the second European Games show that there is a great chance for continuation of the Games. We should not forget that the main factor in the European Games is European athletes. They should have an opportunity to participate and gain invaluable experience in such competitions."

A.Rahimov said that the staff, organizing the Games in Azerbaijan and professionalizing, is able to provide assistance to Belarus.

Notably, the first European Games was held in Baku on June 12-28, 2015. Only kayak and canoe races were organized in Mingachevir.