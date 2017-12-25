Azad Rahimov: Azerbaijan hosted 55 international completions in 2017

© Report

Baku.25 December. REPORT.AZ/ “This year was significant for Azerbaijani football. The targeted tasks were implemented with dignity, as well a number of medals increased.”

Report informs minister of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan Azad Rahimov said at the ceremony dedicated to the sport results of 2017 at Azerbaijan State Academy for Physical Training and Sports (ASAPTS).

Minister said Azerbaijani athletes participated in 234 competitions including world and European championships in 2017: “2019 local competitions were held on our republic. Azerbaijan hosted 55 international completions in 2017. The most important of them were the 4th Islamic Solidarity Games.”