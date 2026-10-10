AMADA opens clean sport corner at World Judo Championships in Baku

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An educational programme on new anti-doping rules, which will come into force on January 1, 2027, has been launched at the World Judo Championships in Baku.

According to Report, the initiative was announced by the press service of the Azerbaijan National Anti-Doping Agency (AMADA), which initiated the programme.

The AMADA Clean Sport Corner has been set up at the National Gymnastics Arena. Visitors receive detailed information about anti-doping rule violations, athletes' rights and responsibilities, the new World Anti-Doping Code and international standards.

Participants were also informed about the harmful effects of doping and narcotic substances on health and sporting careers.

Visitors took part in anti-doping quizzes, with the winners receiving commemorative gifts.