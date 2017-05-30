Alexander Lukashenko re-elected as Belarusian NOC President

Baku. May 30. REPORT.AZ/ President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko was re-elected to the post of President of the National Olympic Committee (NOC).

Report informs, elections were held within the framework of the NOC meeting in Minsk.

In his speech, A. Lukashenko stressed the need for a very clear and principled assessment of the Olympic movement. He also noted that there is a need to update the NOC Charter.

Honored Master of Sports Andrey Astashevich was elected to the post of first vice-president of the committee.

Notably, Alexander Lukashenko heads the NOC since May 1997.