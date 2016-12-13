World and European champion stabbed in Baku - PHOTO

Baku. 13 December. REPORT.AZ/ An athlete was stabbed in Baku.

Report informs, the incident occurred on Heydar Aliyev Avenue, Narimanov district.

Rustamov Aslan Nuraddin, born in 1992, was stabbed by a person, whom he is familiar with. He was taken to the City Clinical Hospital No. 1.

His condition is critical.

Investigation is underway at the 18th Police department of the Narimanov District Police Office.

Notably, A.Rustamov is a two-time European champion and three-time world champion in Pankration. He acts as a trainer on this styleoffighting.