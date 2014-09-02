Woman’s attempt to pass a phone to his sentenced husband prevented

Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The attempt to pass a mobile phone to Shaki Penitentiary Service was prevented. Report informs referring to the Justice Ministry's Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan, a mobile phone “Nokia” with calling card in it hidden in a handbag of the resident of Danachi village in Zagatala region Ughruyeva Narmina Shaban who came to short-term meeting with her sentenced husband Ughruyev Ibrahim Suleyman in Shaki Prison were revealed and taken during the inspecting process in a meeting room. Ughruyev Ibrahim Suleyman was arrested under Article 234.2 and 237.2.1 of Criminal Code.

The investigation is underway.