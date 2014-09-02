 Top
    Close photo mode

    Woman’s attempt to pass a phone to his sentenced husband prevented

    She tried to give the things hidden in the handbag to his husband

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ The attempt to pass a mobile phone to Shaki Penitentiary Service was prevented. Report informs referring to the Justice Ministry's Penitentiary Service of Azerbaijan, a mobile phone “Nokia” with calling card in it hidden in a handbag of the resident of Danachi village in Zagatala region Ughruyeva Narmina Shaban who came to short-term meeting with her sentenced husband Ughruyev Ibrahim Suleyman in Shaki Prison were revealed and taken during the inspecting process in a meeting room. Ughruyev Ibrahim Suleyman was arrested under Article 234.2 and 237.2.1 of Criminal Code.

    The investigation is underway. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi