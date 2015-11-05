Woman wanted in Turkey via Interpol detained in Baku

Baku. 5 November. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani citizen wanted in Turkey retained in Baku. Report was told by Baku city Main Police Department.

As a result of operational search activities held by the employees of the Department, the resident of Baku city Amina Mirzayeva, born in 1954, internationally wanted through Interpol for Article 450/7 and 492/1 of Turkish Criminal Law (execution and robbery) since November 14, 2000 retained.

She handed over to Sabunchu District Police Office.