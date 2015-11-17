Wife of Azerbaijani former Minister of Internal Affairs dies

Baku. 17 November. REPORT.AZ/ Adilya Heydarova wife of the former Minister of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan, Lieutenant-General Arif Heydarov, who was shot in his office, died.

Report informs, Adila Heydarova worked as a chairman of the Free Trade Union of Education Workers about 30 years.

In 2006 she was removed from office due to age.

According to decree of President Ilham Aliyev Adilya Heyrulla Heydarova was awarded the Title of "Honored Worker of Culture", for merits in development of the trade union movement in Azerbaijan and in 2006 the President signed a decree on appointment of presidential pension to her.

Arif Heydarov from 1970 to 1978 worked as a Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan SSR.

On June 30, 1978 A.Heydarov was shot dead in his office.