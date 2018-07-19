Weather forecast for tomorrow announced

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather is expected to be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula. North-west wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 24-27 C at night, 30-35 C in the daytime, in Baku 24-26 C at night, 32-34 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise from 750 mm mercury column to 754 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 65-75 % at night and 45-55% in daytime.

On July 20, on northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) the temperature of sea water will be 26-27 degrees, while on southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) will be 27-28 degrees.

We urge people going to the beaches to be careful due to the intense north-western wind.

The weather will be mainly dry in the regions of Azerbaijan, however, lightning and short-term rain, torrential and hail predicted in some places. The western wind will intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 21-26 C at night, 33-38 C in the daytime, in the mountains 13-18 C at night, 22-27 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, on July 20-21 north wind is expected in Azerbaijan, which is favorable for meteo-sensitive people.