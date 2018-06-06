Video files on torture to Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev sent to European Court

Baku. 6 June. REPORT.AZ/ "There is some news related to the case of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev who were taken hostages by Armenians in Kalbajar".

Report informs, Chairman of Bar Association of Azerbaijan Anar Bagirov said.

He said that relevant documents were sent to the European Court of Human Rights in connection with this: "Communication works are underway with the European Court. We will express our attitude to the obtained documents". "I hope that in the coming months we will witness positive decisions in the European Court. I believe that the illegal arrest of our citizens must be abolished. Their right of free movement in their own territory has been violated. European Court should recognize their rights. "

A.Baghirov said that video and documents regarding to torture while taking hostage of Dilgam Asgarov and Shahbaz Guliyev have been submitted to ECHR.