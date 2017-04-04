Victim of St.Petersburg metro attack Dilbara Aliyeva will be buried in Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 April. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Dilbara Aliyeva, who died during the terrorist act in St.Petersburg subway, will be buried in her native land.

Report informs citing "Комсомольская правда", it was stated at the Emperor Alexander I University of Communications, where she studied.

According to the university, despite D.Aliyeva's parents live in St.Petersburg and was a Russian citizen, she will be buried in her historical homeland, where her relatives live. As expected, tomorrow her body will be delivered to Baku.

20- year-old Dilbara Aliyeva studied at the third year of the university, at the Faculty of Economics and Management. She was born in Baku, but moved to Petersburg with her parents long ago, studied at St.Petersburg school.