Usage of new cladding materials launched in Baku - PHOTOS

Baku. 20 May. REPORT.AZ/ Today usage of new cladding materials for facing of some buildings launched in Baku.

Report journalist reviewed the process of facing of some buildings on Ataturk Avenue with new materials made of stone.

For buildings, where a remedial and facing works are being done, brought new facing materials.

As a contractor Ramin Jafarov said to Report, a new material is a produce of Italy: "We were not told anything more. Just this morning launched the pulling out of polyurethane materials from the buildings, and instead of them brought new fire-resistant materials of Italian production."