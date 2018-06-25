Unusual hot weather predicted in Azerbaijan, temperature to rise up to 42 degrees WARNING

Baku. 25 June. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for June 26 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, tomorrow, the weather will be sunny in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Moderate north-west wind will blow, and will be replaced by north-east wind.

Temperature on the peninsula will be 21-24 C at night, 33-38 C in daytime, in Baku 22-24 C at night and 36-38 C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be below the normal - 757 mm mercury column; relative humidity will be 55-65% at night and 30-35% in the daytime.

On northern beaches of Absheron (Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba) tomorrow, the sea water temperature will be 24-25 degrees. On southern beaches (Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil, Shikh) the sea water temperature will be 25-26 degrees.

The mild northern wind will create favorable weather conditions on the beaches. However, MENR advises to avoid sunlight at noon due to the temperature rise to 38 C. In regions of Azerbaijan tomorrow, the weather will be dry. The western wind will blow and will intensify in some places at night and in the morning. Temperature will be 20-25 C at night, 35-40 C in daytime, in mountains temperature will be 13-18 at night 22-27 C in the daytime.

As for the medical-meteorological forecast, hot temperatures expected on June 26-27 at Absheron peninsula in the afternoon is unfavorable for meteo-sensitive people.

MENR warns that the weather will be abnormally hot in the country on June 26, and the maximum temperature will be 35-40 degrees Celsius, the temperature will rise to 42 C in Central-Aran and Nakhchivan