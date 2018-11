Baku. 8 September. REPORT.AZ/ An unidentified man body was found in Baku. Report informs referring to the website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the body was found in Elshan Suleymanov street of Nizami district. There were no signs of violence on 50-55 years old man body.

Currently, the police is carrying out the investigation on searching the identity of the man. Nizami District Prosecutor's Office is investigating the cause of death.