    Two youths stabbed in Khirdalan city

    Youths resolved the argument occurred in the bus with a knife

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Two youths were stabbed in Khirdalan city of Absheron region. Report informs referring to the Absheron Region Police Department, during the accident, Musevi Hashimov born in 1987 living in Khirdalan city, Gushchulug housing unit lane 2, Huseyn Arif st., apt. 55 and his friend Yusif Aliyev born in 1988 were stabbed by unknown person (persons). Before the accident, they argued with unknown persons in a route of the bus #119 moving from Khirdalan city to 20 Yanvar (January 20) metro station. Then M.Hashimov and Y.Aliyev continued their argument with those persons after getting off the bus. As the result, the argument caused the stabbing accident.

    Currently, the employees of Absheron RPD continue the investigation on searching for the offender (offenders).

