​Two more supporters of Taleh Bagirzade detained, hand grenades found in their apartments

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ During operational-search measures conducted by the Interior Ministry and Prosecutor's office in Lankaran, Azerbaijan, 2 people Gismat Ismayilov and Vugar Isayev, who were spreading national and religious separatist ideas among the citizens and calling for public disobedience and open confrontation, were detained.

Report informs, a joint statement issued by the press services of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan, has declared.

According to the statement, these people were supporters of "The Muslim Unity Movement" headed by Taleh Bagirzade. During search operations in their apartments, 4 hand grenades, 123 cartridges, 2 TNT blocks, as well as 18books promoting religious intolerance and separatism.

A criminal case has been launched on the fact, investigation is underway.