Two masters dead of accidents in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 December. REPORT.AZ/ Resident of Terter region died in an accident.

Report informs citing the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, on December 12 resident of Terter Zabil Allahverdiyev fell from the third floor of a house in Ganja, where he did repair works. He was hospitalized, but despite doctors' efforts he died in the hospital.

Another accident occurred in Binagadi district of Baku. In the villa zone of Novkhany, a resident of Baku Famil Hamidov fell from the 2nd floor of the house, where he did repair works. He died at the scene.

The investigations opened due to the facts.