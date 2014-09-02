 Top
    Two houses burnt in “Sovetsky”

    10-room house under the project burnt down

    Baku. 2 September. REPORT.AZ/ This morning the fire occurred in the house of the citizen in the area known as “Sovetsky”. The accident took place in Nariman Narimanov avenue of Yasamal region in Baku. Report informs referring to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, during the fire accident  two-storey 7-room house with a total area of 115 square km and the combustible structures of single-storey 3-room adjacent house with a total area of 80 square meters burnt.

    Firefighters were called to the area.

    The burnt house was under the project and included into the territory designed to demolish. 

