Trial of persons held for hitting Austrian athletes postponed

Baku. 30 June. REPORT.AZ/Baku Court on Grave Crimes postponed the hearing on criminal case of bus driver Vali Ahmadov, Deputy head of the State Road Traffic Service Huseyn Salamov and camera operator of "Safe City" Elchin Hasanov, adviser in Passenger transportation Department of the State Road Transport Service Farid Amiraslanov accused of the bus accident involving Austrian athletes in Baku 2015.

Report informs, next hearing will be on July 4.

Notably, on June 11, 2015, a bus belonging to 'Bakubus' LLC got out of traffic lane in I European Games 'Athletes village' transport depot and hit Vanessa Sahinovic and Luna Pajer, members of Austrian synchronized swimming team, walking along pedestrian pavement.

After incident, bus driver Vali Ahmadov, Department Chief of State Road Transport Service of the Ministry of Transport Huseyn Salamov Elchin and Hasanov were detained. F.Amiraslanov is on bail.

V.Ahmadov accused of Article 263.1 of Criminal Code, H.Salmanov and E.Hasanov of Article 308, F.Amiraslanov of Article 304.