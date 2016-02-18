Trial began on appeal of Rauf Mirgadirov

Baku. 18 February. REPORT.AZ/ Today, the trial began on the appeal of journalist Rauf Mirgadirov in Baku Court of Appeal.

Report informs, the process which has chaired by Judge Abid Abdinbayov and held behind closed doors the profile information of the accused specified.

The journalist's lawyer Fuad Agayev filed four petitions. All petitions were rejected.

The next hearing is scheduled for March 3.

R.Mirgadirov detained in April of last year in Turkey. Then journalist deported to Azerbaijan. He is accused for Article 274 (high treason) of Criminal Code.