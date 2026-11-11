Tractor hits landmine near Girmizi Bazar, one injured

Stay up to date with the top news!

A landmine incident occurred on November 11 near the village of Girmizi Bazar in Azerbaijan's Khojavand district.

According to Report, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA), the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Prosecutor General's Office issued a joint statement on the incident.

The statement said that Isgandar Adil oglu Ismayilov, born in 1984 and a resident of the Barda district, struck an anti-tank mine while driving a tractor.

Ismayilov sustained various bodily injuries in the explosion.

An investigation into the incident is underway at the Khojavand District Prosecutor's Office.