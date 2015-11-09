 Top
    Toyota hit a 11-year-old boy in Bilasuvar

    Hospitalized Sanan Muradov died in hospital 5 days later

    Baku. 9 November. REPORT.AZ/ 11-year-old Sanan Muradov, who hit in Bilasuvar by a Toyota, died.

    Report informs referring to the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

    According to the information, on November 3, at 15:00 local time in the Hyrmandaly village of Bilasuvar district, Baku resident Zakir Musayev driving a car brand "Toyota" has brought down the 11-year-old boy. 

    Hospitalized Sanan Muradov died on November 8.

    The investigation is underway.

