Three people found dead in Baku's cafe fire

Baku. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ A fire broke out in Baku, as a result three people died.

Report was informed by the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan that burning constructions of the cafeteria with a total area of 70 square meters burned in the basement of a four-storied residential building in Narimanov district. Bodies of Aliyev Karam Ali born in 1989, Ahmedov Bahruz Fazil oglu born in 1989 and one more person (identity is ongoing) were found by the firefighters.

The rest part of the café was protected from fire.

