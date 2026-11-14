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A serious road traffic accident in Azerbaijan's Fuzuli District has left three people dead and four others injured.

According to Report, citing the Main Department of the State Traffic Police, the accident occurred at around 11:00 p.m. (GMT+4) on November 13 in the village of Boyuk Bahmanli.

An Opel driven by Fuzuli resident Seymur Ismayilov collided with a VAZ-2104 driven by Mustafa Musayev.

As a result of the crash, the driver of the Opel and two passengers died at the scene. Two other passengers in the Opel, as well as the driver and one passenger of the VAZ-2104, sustained injuries and were hospitalized.

A criminal case has been opened, and an investigation is under way.