Theft occurred in "Azercell"

Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ From the station, owned by "Azercell"LLC, has stolen a battery. Report informs, this was declared by the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

As a result of operational-search activities conducted by the 11th branch of Garadag District Police Department, arrested the suspects in the theft of Sumgayit resident Jeyhun Mukhtarov, a resident of Absheron district, early convicted Ruslan Akhmedov and Baku resident Ayaz Samedov.

The investigatin is underway.