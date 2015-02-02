 Top
    Close photo mode

    Theft occurred in "Azercell"

    Three people have detained due to the fact

    Baku. 2 February. REPORT.AZ/ From the station, owned by "Azercell"LLC, has stolen a battery. Report informs, this was declared by the official website of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    As a result of operational-search activities conducted by the 11th branch of Garadag District Police Department, arrested the suspects in the theft of Sumgayit resident Jeyhun Mukhtarov, a resident of Absheron district, early convicted Ruslan Akhmedov and Baku resident Ayaz Samedov.

    The investigatin is underway. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi