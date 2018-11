Baku. 15 June. REPORT.AZ/ Boeing-757 aircraft operating the AHY-255 flight from Baku to Nakhchivan had to return back to the Heydar Aliyev International Airport on June 15, 2015 due to the failure of one of its engines.

Report informs citing press service of CJSC "Azerbaijan Airlines", the aircraft successfully landed at the airport at 19:21 (local time).

The company will send passengers of the aircraft to Nakhchivan by its reserve plane soon.