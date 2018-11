Baku. 20 November. REPORT.AZ/ The corpse of a man who went out into the sea on a wooden boat was found in Salyan.

Report informs, this information was spread by the Interior Ministry.

According to the information of November 21, a resident of Salyan district Panah Huseynov went out into sea on a wooden boat and never came back. On November 22 his body was found in the Hamavi dag.