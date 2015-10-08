 Top
    ​The Azerbaijani wanted through Red Line of Interpol detained in Barcelona

    Works carried out for his extradition

    Baku. 8 October. REPORT.AZ/ The Azerbaijani wanted through the Red Line of Interpol detained in Barcelona, Spain. Report informs, works are carried out for extradition of Valiyev Akbar Mahammad wanted under two Articles of the Criminal Code to Azerbaijan.

    A.Valiyev is charged under Article 225 (violation of fire safety regulations) of Criminal Code of the Azerbaijan and Article 308 (abuse of duties). Then he wanted through the Red Line of Interpol.

    The trial of A.Valiyev will be held in Azerbaijan.

