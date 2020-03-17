Thailand reports 30 new coronavirus cases

Countries across the globe are closing their borders, restricting travel, locking down cities, and banning gatherings. In US, President Trump recommended limiting groups to fewer than 10 people.

Thailand is dealing with the third-highest number of confirmed coronavirus infection cases after China and Singapore, within four weeks of reporting its first confirmed case of the COVID-19.

Thailand reported 3 0 new cases of confirmed coronavirus. At present, the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak reached 177 people, Report informs citing the RIA Novosti.

Sukhum Kanchanaphimai, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Public Health divided the new infections into two groups: the first comprised 14 people who were in close contact with previous patients or were associated with the places visited by former patients”.

“The second group involved 16 new patients, including nine who recently came from other countries and one who worked closely with foreigners. These foreign citizens receive treatment in infectious disease departments of hospitals in Thailand. The cases of six other patients in this group were under investigation.”