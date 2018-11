Baku. 1 April. REPORT.AZ/ Supreme Court Judge Farhad Karimov appealed to the Bar Association against advocate Elchin Sadigov.

Report was told by the lawyer.

According to the lawyer, today disciplinary proceedings will be heard at Bar Association (BA) Presidium.

Notably, E.Sadigov defended rights of reporter Parviz Hashimli. P.Hashimli has been released in accordance with the order 'On pardoning a number of prisoners' signed by President Ilham Aliyev on March 18.