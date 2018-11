Baku. 31 January. REPORT.AZ/ Аn accident happened at the Kergelan village of Lankaran region . As a result, pedestrian received significant damage. Report informs, 18-year-old Shabnam Alinur Alovsat was hit by an unknown vehicle. Driver fled the scene of an accident. Injured with fractures to both legs and head injury delivered to the central hospital of Lankaran.

Sh.Alinur is a student of Lankaran liberal arts college.