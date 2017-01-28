State Traffic Police: Problems on roads caused by snowy weather solved

Baku. 28 January. REPORT.AZ/ “Some problems occurred on roads due to snowy and frosty weather conditions have already been eliminated, and there are no restrictions for traffic right now”.

Report informs, spokesperson of the Main Traffic Police Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), Police Colonel Kamran Aliyev told.

According to him, snow and ice covered roads mostly in Khachmaz and Guba: “But after taken action and sown sand, the traffic flow has been resumed”.

Spokesperson told that traffic in general all over the country is normal, and there aren’t serious problems: “But roads in mountainous regions are frozen due to frosty weather. Drivers should be careful. We advise drivers, who don’t have experience of driving in such weather conditions, not to drive in those regions”.