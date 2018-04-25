State Border Service staff detains Uzbek citizen

Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Employees of the State Border Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan prevented the violation of the state border by one foreign citizen.

Report was informed in the press service of State Security Border.

Violation of the state border occurred in the territory of Khudat border unit. An unidentified person who was preparing to cross the state border from the Republic of Azerbaijan to the Russian Federation was detained in the border area near the Shirvanovka village of Gusar region. The man was detained by border guards after crossing the frontier strip between the wire of the engineering and technical fence of the border crossing. The identity of the detainee was disclosed. He is a citizen of Turkmenistan, Tukhtasinov Tolibjon Rahmanjon, born in 1991.

Necessary operational and investigative measures on the fact are continuing.